Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Danaher Put Options (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,369 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical volume of 5,151 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Danaher alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.8% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 75.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 5.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 87,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

DHR opened at $254.85 on Friday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.48 and a 200-day moving average of $244.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.