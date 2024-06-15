Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Position Lifted by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,190 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up 0.8% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

