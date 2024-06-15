Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $5.99 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,000. Western Digital makes up about 0.8% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock worth $2,221,513. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Citigroup began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

