Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes $473,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $744,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 91.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $337.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $343.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

