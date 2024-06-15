Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 11.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $28,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

