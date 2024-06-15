OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 147,347 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 125.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,347 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $35.13.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

