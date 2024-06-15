iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,987,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,788 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $203,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 817,094 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,305 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,030,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

