SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Options Solutions LLC

Options Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Options Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
