US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Options Solutions LLC

Options Solutions LLC cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after buying an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,316,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,555,000. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 610.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 353,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

