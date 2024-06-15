Investors Buy Large Volume of Coca-Cola Call Options (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 73,635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 43,019 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,254,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,282,000 after acquiring an additional 318,199 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,420,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,534,000 after acquiring an additional 64,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,496,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,739,000 after acquiring an additional 172,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.