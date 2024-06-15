Octagon Capital Advisors LP Takes $1.51 Million Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Nuvation Bio accounts for 0.2% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 507,452 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 460,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 143,972 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 258.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,348.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

