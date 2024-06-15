Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 81,352 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,352 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TC Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of TRP opened at $38.76 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

