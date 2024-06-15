Ultra Trading Down 13.2% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $50.01 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,263.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.76 or 0.00642536 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00075321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010798 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.13172183 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,399,650.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

