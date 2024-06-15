Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.50% from the company’s current price.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 50.06%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

