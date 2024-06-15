Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.95. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 4,872,687 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 570,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 148,378 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 185,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 420,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 256,094 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

