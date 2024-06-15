Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 102,000 shares.
Water Technologies International Stock Down 10.0 %
Water Technologies International Company Profile
Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.
