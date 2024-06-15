Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,314 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 492.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 882,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 134,011 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.56% and a negative return on equity of 98.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

