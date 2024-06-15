Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Antelope Enterprise has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

