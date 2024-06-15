Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Antelope Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Antelope Enterprise has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.
About Antelope Enterprise
