Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Expands By 45.0%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFAR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AFAR opened at $11.31 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

