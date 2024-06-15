AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days.
AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of AIRS stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.07 million, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.62. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRS shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.
