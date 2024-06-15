AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.07 million, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.62. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SW Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,811,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 399,892 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRS shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

