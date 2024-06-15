Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Short Interest Up 27.9% in May

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 487,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Akili Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.71. Akili has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.
Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Akili had a negative net margin of 2,492.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akili will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Akili
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.
