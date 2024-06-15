Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Short Interest Up 27.9% in May

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 487,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Akili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.71. Akili has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Get Akili alerts:

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Akili had a negative net margin of 2,492.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akili will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akili

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akili stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akili, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AKLI Free Report ) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Akili worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.