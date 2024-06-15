Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Grows By 57.9%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares stock. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.20% of Affinity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.49. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

