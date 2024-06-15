AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Up 61.7% in May

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
AGNCP stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $24.20.
About AGNC Investment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.