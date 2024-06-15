AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Up 61.7% in May

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCP stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.