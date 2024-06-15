AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AdTheorent Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADTHW opened at $0.46 on Friday. AdTheorent has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
AdTheorent Company Profile
