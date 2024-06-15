Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Down 26.5% in May

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 749,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $946,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,658,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $44.11 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $49.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.