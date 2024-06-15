Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Up 35.2% in May

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Akso Health Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHG opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Akso Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

