Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.23. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 23,971 shares trading hands.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of C$21.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.