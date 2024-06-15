Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.18

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.18 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 80.70 ($1.03). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 76.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 470,406 shares changing hands.

Costain Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £213.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £220,305.54 ($280,536.79). 21.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

