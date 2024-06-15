International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $639.91

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.91 ($8.15) and traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.58). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 664 ($8.46), with a volume of 63,742 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 632.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 639.91. The stock has a market cap of £259.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.