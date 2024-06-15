SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $5.43. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 14,710 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
