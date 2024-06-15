SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $5.43. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 14,710 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SGMA

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.