International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $114.52

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.52 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.63). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 649,737 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
In other news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39), for a total value of £416,041.01 ($529,786.08). Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.
