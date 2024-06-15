Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.05

Shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.14). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares trading hands.

Interserve Stock Down 37.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.05.

About Interserve

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

