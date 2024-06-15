XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,240.37

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,240.37 ($15.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,604 ($20.43). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,594 ($20.30), with a volume of 5,677 shares changing hands.
XPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.57) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($17.83) to GBX 1,950 ($24.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
