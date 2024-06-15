XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,240.37

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,240.37 ($15.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,604 ($20.43). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,594 ($20.30), with a volume of 5,677 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.57) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($17.83) to GBX 1,950 ($24.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get XP Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPP

XP Power Price Performance

XP Power Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £377.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3,542.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,281.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,240.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.