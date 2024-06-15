HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $452.44

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.44 ($5.76) and traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.11). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 473 ($6.02), with a volume of 414,919 shares changing hands.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 131.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 484.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.44. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.00 and a beta of 0.43.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

