Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,119.64

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,119.64 ($14.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,184 ($15.08). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,172 ($14.92), with a volume of 223,112 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BYG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.10) to GBX 1,285 ($16.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.75) to GBX 1,385 ($17.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.31) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 4,455.45%.
In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch bought 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,238 ($15.76) per share, with a total value of £99,510.44 ($126,716.47). 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.
