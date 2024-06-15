Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.48

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.48 and traded as high as $132.60. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $131.58, with a volume of 17,290 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $647.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 48.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

