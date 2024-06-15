United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $279.34

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $279.34 and traded as high as $342.47. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $342.31, with a volume of 18,694 shares.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.25 and a 200 day moving average of $279.34.

United States Lime & Minerals shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

