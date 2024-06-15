Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $456.28

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.28 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 473 ($6.02). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.78), with a volume of 121,209 shares traded.

Treatt Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £275.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,522.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 478.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 456.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Treatt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

