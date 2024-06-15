Citigroup Lowers Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $92.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OXM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

