Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of CELH opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

