Head to Head Contrast: Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tremor International and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pinterest 0 8 19 0 2.70

Profitability

Tremor International currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $41.34, indicating a potential downside of 5.02%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Pinterest.

This table compares Tremor International and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89% Pinterest 4.64% 5.93% 5.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tremor International and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $343.77 million 1.28 $22.74 million ($0.14) -43.29 Pinterest $3.06 billion 9.73 -$35.61 million $0.21 207.25

Tremor International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats Tremor International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

