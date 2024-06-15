Bank of America Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $180.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $194.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DRI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.81.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.78 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

