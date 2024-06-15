Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $1,750.00 at TD Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,560.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,667.48.

AVGO opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,360.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,250.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $804.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $795.09 and a 1 year high of $1,747.24.

Shares of Broadcom are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

