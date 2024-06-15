McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $305.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

