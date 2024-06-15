Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $148.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.12.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $135.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

