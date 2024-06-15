Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $292.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $231.89 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $224.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.