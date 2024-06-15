Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $62.23

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after buying an additional 906,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.