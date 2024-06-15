Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
NYSE SNN opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $32.28.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
