Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

