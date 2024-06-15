Carnival Co. & plc to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

