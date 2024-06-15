Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) PT at $89.47

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

